Jackson High School set to produce female version of 'The Odd Couple'

Jackson High School theater students are set to perform a female-focused The Odd Couple  nearly two months in the making  next week.

Taylor Hamlett, director of theater at Jackson High School, is leading this years fall production, following in former director Bob Clubbs footsteps.

Eight students make up the cast, she said, and more than 30 other students are responsible for hair and makeup, costume, set design and promotion.

I spent my first three years as the theater instructor at Scott City High School, she said. And that was great, but when home calls, you go home. And Im super excited about this production.

People have heard of The Odd Couple, Hamlett said, but few people have heard of the female version Neil Simon also wrote.

The story begins with a group of friends hanging out; ready to play Trivial Pursuit, but one is missing. Florence, one of the friends, finds out her husband has left her and she has been kicked out of the house. Her friend, Olive, then comes through like a champ, Hamlett said, offering her apartment.

One is very messy, one is very not messy, and comedy ensues, Hamlett said.

Student Ashlynn Henry, who will portray Florence, said she wanted to be part of something during her senior year.

It caught my eye because Ms. Hamlett was new, and I really like her as a teacher. ... Also, I love the premise of it, she said. I love the dynamics between the two characters and how that is explored throughout the play.

Ashlynn said her character is a very messy person who tries not to be, and she can connect with that.

Olive recognizes the problem and tries to fix it, but no matter how far she goes, she still returns to her roots, Ashlynn said.

Shes very loud. Shes very extra, she said. Shes definitely the loud and exuberant side of life that I tend to enjoy.

Through her character, Ashlynn said she has learned to accept her own flaws and strengths.

Ashlynn said she now knows its OK to depend on others and also depend on myself.

Junior Avery Clubbs  daughter of Jackson High School faculty member Bob Clubbs  said she initially became involved with the production because theater has been a major part of her life.

I was super excited to be involved with this because its going to be so different from what my dad has previously done, Avery said. I wanted to see what Ms. Hamlett would bring to the table.

Avery said she was set on portraying Olive from the beginning because she loves the characters description.

Olive is kind of a mess internally, but always tries to keep it put together, Avery said.

I feel like I relate to that in a sense that everything in my life can be going crazy, but Im still going to try and have control of different things like that, Avery said.

For Ashlynn and Avery, memorizing the productions script has proved challenging. But what they are experiencing, according to Hamlett, is caused by being the lead, carrying the bulk of the lines.

Im really proud of this cast and crew, Hamlett said. They have put in a ton of time and effort, and I really believe their hard work is going to pay off come next week.

The Odd Couple will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 at the Jackson Senior High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door.

