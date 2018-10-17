Photos: Gone fishin' for crappie data at Lake Girardeau

Salvador Mondragon, a fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, unties the bottom of a net trap used to collect data on crappie and other fish Tuesday in Lake Girardeau in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
Mondragon holds a black crappie after measuring it for data and sampling purposes Tuesday at Lake Girardeau in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
Mondragon, left, and Sindupa De Silva, a fisheries management assistant and naturalist, right, measure data on sampled fish out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
De Silva documents data of crappie sampled out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
Mondragon measures a black crappie sampled out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
De Silva wraps up a net used for sampling fish out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
Mondragon unties a net from a tree before retrieving the net out of the water and documenting data on the caught fish Tuesday at Lake Girardeau in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
Mondragon measures a black crappie sampled out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON
De Silva documents data of crappie sampled out of Lake Girardeau on Tuesday in Whitewater.
KASSI JACKSON