Jackson Elks Annual Hoop Shoot

The Jackson Elks Lodge # 2652 is holding its annual FREE Hoop Shoot It is a free throw contest for children ages 8 to 13. Contestants age-groups are determined by their age as of April 1, 2019. It will be held at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday October 27th starting at 9:00 A.M. Awards given for 1st , 2nd and 3rd place finishes in each age group. Need more information contact the lodge at 573-242-1259.

Thank you

Chuck Reed P.E.R.

Jackson Elks Lodge # 2652