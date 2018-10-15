Guilty before proven innocent?

Letter to the Editor

The arrested anti-Kavanaugh protesters well deserve a large dose of their own antics. That is, as they rise to face a judge, they should be found guilty as charged, even before they offer an opening statement. The judge should inform them it is his biased opinion and no facts or witness will change his uncorroborated conclusion. The result is to apply their own mindset to the disrespect they have generated.

DAN JOHNSON, Advance, Missouri