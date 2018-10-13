Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 10-14-18
Saturday, October 13, 2018
O Father God, thank you for sending Jesus that we may have eternal life through Him. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
MDC considering regulation changes to curb CWD
(10/10/18)
1
Plane flips at airport, injuring Jack Mehner and Lowell Peterson
(10/10/18)
1
Aviator Lowell Peterson dies following plane crash
(10/11/18)
3
Recovering attorney finds deeper meaning with Red Cross
(10/6/18)
Fields of Faith to be held Wednesday at Houck Stadium in Cape
(10/9/18)
Culture and Entertainment Notebook: Duo turned ensemble: Bittersweet offers 'a little bit of everything'
(10/5/18)
Illinois police mum on specifics regarding Emerson Bridge shooting
(10/10/18)
2
Retired Catholic priest who pastored several Southeast Missouri churches accused of abusing child
(10/9/18)
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, DEA arrest couple in Marble Hill
(10/9/18)
1
Portageville cold case solved after 20 years
(10/6/18)
More to explore
Former judge Marybelle Mueller dies; remembered as first female lawyer to serve as judge in Missouri
(10/13/18)
Candidates at odds on issues in District 147 state rep. race
(10/13/18)
Going beneath the surface
(10/13/18)
The sweet autumn treat: pumpkin
(10/13/18)
Historic architecture
(10/13/18)
We was a family
(10/13/18)
Lovin' life in spite of lymphoma
(10/13/18)
Psalm 22: When it feels like God has forsaken us
(10/13/18)
Finding solace in life's last quarter
(10/13/18)
Court cases bring to light forgotten Southeast Missouri Baseball Association
(10/13/18)
Here's a nubby whole-wheat quick bread with scotch butter
(10/13/18)
FYI 10-14-18
(10/13/18)
Learning briefs 10-14-18
(10/13/18)
Club news 10-14-18
(10/13/18)
Adopt Sherman 10-14-18
(10/13/18)
Umbrellas under a leaf
(10/13/18)
Senior Center Menus for Oct. 15-19
(10/13/18)
Cape County will set up foundation for tax-deductible park donations
(10/12/18)
Doggy Playcare opens in Jackson
(10/12/18)
VintageNOW Fashion Show set for next weekend
(10/12/18)
Weekend Outlook: Representin' Redhawks: Homecoming 2018
(10/12/18)
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: I scream, you scream: Haunted Hall of Horror opens today
(10/12/18)
Illinois police ID man shot on Emerson bridge
(10/12/18)
At the movies: 'Venom' sets October record with $80M; 'Star Is Born' soars
(10/12/18)
Melania Trump: Might be 'the most bullied person'
(10/12/18)
Blog
: 7 Things to Do Before You Travel
(10/9/18)
Blog
: Moderate flooding expected on the Mississippi River at Cape
(10/9/18)
Blog
: Cape's first drive-through cleaner
(10/9/18)
Blog
: 5 Steps to a Lower Business Bills
(10/4/18)
Blog
: Fall Foliage Finder Feature 2018
(10/4/18)