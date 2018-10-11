Guardian Angel B Team Volleyball Wins 1st Place in Catholic Youth League Tournament

The B Volleyball team of Guardian Angel School had a Cinderella story in the Catholic Youth League Tournament. The tournament was hosted by Guardian Angel in the Oran High School Gym on October 5 & 6. They had a 3 win/7 loss record for league play and was seeded 5th of 6 teams in the tournament. They played very hard and won each game in order to win 1st place in their tournament. Congratulations to the Guardian Angel Redwings and their coaches!!