Make plans to enjoy Homecoming weekend for SEMO

Editorial

This weekend is Homecoming weekend at Southeast Missouri State University and as usual there are lots of activities scheduled, beginning Friday with the reservation-only Copper Dome Society/Alumni Awards Dinner at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, activities are scheduled all day, beginning with coffee and doughnuts at the Alumni Center at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 9:30.

The university will host tours of Academic Hall from 10 a.m. till noon. From 10 a.m. till 5 p.m., there will be a Southeast Trivia Quiz and Sagamore Yearbooks on display at Kent Library. There will be an NPHC (National Pan-Hellenic Council) Plaza dedication at 11 a.m., at about the same time an alumni hospitality tent will offer complimentary hot dogs and chili dogs as part of the tailgating fun before the football game. The Vets Corps will host a pig roast at the Alumni Center parking lot, and the big event of any homecoming, the football game, will start at 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium, where the Redhawks will take on Austin Peay. Southeast has played some exciting football of late with explosive offensive performances.

The weather forecast calls for a beautiful, crisp day with sun and clouds. High in the high 50s. Perfect time for jackets and hoodies.

Come enjoy the homecoming activities. It wouldn't be fall without it.