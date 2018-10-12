Thanks to Cape Public Schools

Letter to the Editor

This fall, for the first time in 12 years, I do not have a child in the Cape public school system. Before too much more of life gets by, I want to express gratitude to this community for building, nurturing and supporting a great public school system. Great educational systems are not built overnight, and our system stands over the heads and shoulders of many others who have worked and lived here.

I do want to give a particular shout out to the performing arts faculty, particularly Andrew Hacay, the orchestra teacher who has been networking with his friends since he started to help his students become better players. If you have an extra viola laying around, he could really use several of them. You should come and hear their first concert next Tuesday at the high school.

I also want to give a shout out to the theater department at Cape Central High School. They will be performing Charlotte's Web this weekend! If you ever doubt the value of a performing arts education, show up for the final curtain call at one of the musicals. You see students who work on costumes, set design, music, directing, sound, lights, ushering, and of course, acting and singing. When you see all these students taking a bow together, you will be hard-pressed to find any other educational opportunity that requires so many students with diverse interests working together for a common goal.

Hats off to Miss Delacruz, Mr. Casebolt, and all the thespians!

BRUCE GENTRY, Cape Girardeau