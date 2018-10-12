Letter to the Editor

Do you love the men in your life? Sons, brothers, nephews, husband, male friends, dad -- according to the new Democrat party all men are guilty until proven innocent. A lady can make any claim and he will be guilty although all of HER witnesses swear (under oath) that they cannot remember any such event ever happening.

All the girls he dated at the time swear that he was always a perfect gentleman and not capable of such a thing. All the people who went to school and/or worked with him all his life swear that he was always a perfect example of what a man should be. It doesn't matter. The Democrats still claim that he is guilty.

My fellow Americans this is not the law that our country was founded on! If we allow this to happen, think about it, any woman can make a claim against your man and there is not a thing you or he will be able to do about it -- he will be guilty no matter what! This is the new Democrat party. I voted Democrat until the mid '90s. I cannot anymore. I beg everyone -- think about it: Is this the party and law we grew up with? We can send a very clear message to the Democrat leadership in November. We must all vote Republican (nationwide) this November, maybe just this one time. We must send a clear message to stop this insanity that the Democrat leadership is doing.

GERARD MACKE, Leopold, Missouri