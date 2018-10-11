- Dr. John Koch a talented veterinarian, caring individual (10/3/18)
Cancer gala raised needed funds for research
Over the weekend about 300 people turned out for the American Cancer Society gala in Cape Girardeau at the River Campus.
ACS, according to the gala's website, is the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the country. This was the 32nd year for the gala, but the first held at the River Campus.
Participants enjoyed food, dancing and an auction, raising about $100,000 for cancer research. Event organizer Erin Ressler said the event went well, and the dance floor was set up outside for a beautiful evening.
During this month for Breast Cancer Awareness, the gala is one way our community shows support for those dealing with cancer.
Thanks to all who sponsored, organized and attended the gala. Raising $100,000 is no small feat.