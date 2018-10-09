NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2018

Media Contact: Elizabeth Shelton

573-334-9634

United Way of Southeast Missouri

Elizabeth.Shelton@unitedwayofsemo.org

UNITED WAY INVITES PUBLIC TO GET ON THE BUS!

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City  Anyone who is curious about the network of nonprofit agencies and programs supported by United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is encouraged to join the Live United Agency Tour on October 19th from 2-5 p.m. and Get on the Bus! The Live United Tour allows donors and volunteers to get a first-hand look at the collective power of the United Way network throughout Southeast Missouri.

UWSEMO has been offering partner tours for several years. This years tour will incorporate visits and information on 8-10 programs represented by 5 different agencies demonstrating the many initiatives UWSEMO invests in that support Southeast Missourians at every stage of life. Participating agencies and programs include Read to Succeed, the Community Caring Council, Educare, APPLE, and Voices for Children/CASA with the American Red Cross serving as the starting and ending point for the tour. Each stop will include a guided tour by a staff member of that agency with additional information shared between stops.

The Live United Tour is free and open to everyone, but registration is required by visiting: www.unitedwayofsemo.org.

About United Way of Southeast Missouri

The Mission of the United Way of Southeast Missouri is to serve as the leader in uniting people and resources to build a stronger and healthier community. We focus on the building blocks of a strong family and a good life: Education, Income and Health. Our proactive methods create lasting change in the community that will continuously reduce the need for emergency services. We envision a community that LIVES UNITED by Giving, Advocating and Volunteering to improve this wonderful place where we live and work. For more information please visit www.UnitedWayofSEMO.org or call 573-334-9634.

About United Way Worldwide

United Way of Worldwide (UWW) is an international organization dedicated to leading the United Way movement executed by 2,000 locally governed United Ways in the United States and 46 countries and territories around the world. Building on more than a century of service as a preeminent community-based fundraiser and facilitator, UWW mobilizes more than 2.5 million volunteers and raises $5.2 billion worldwide. Together, the system will build stronger, healthier and ultimately more sustainable communities. For more information about UWW, visit www.liveunited.org.