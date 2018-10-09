Southeast to recognize alumni, supporters this weekend

Editorial

Jerry Ford has been involved in public or civic service for nearly all his life.

He's been involved in politics and music, among many other community activities. He's earned many awards and recognitions and this week he'll earn another, having been selected for this year's Distinguished Service Award at Southeast Missouri State University.

He will be recognized among several others during the Copper Dome Society/Merit Recognition Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Show Me Center.

Ford may be most known for his music. He is the director of the Jerry Ford Orchestra. His latest project was producing and performing "An American Hero: USO Show", which raised about $14,000 for Southeast Missouri State University students to perform "an American Hero" at the New York Music Festival in July.

Ford served two terms as Missouri state representative of the 156th District from 1979 to 1982. He served on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and has lobbied for different groups, including people with disabilities, for more than 40 years.

Adam and Shvetha Gohn will be honored with the Distinguished Young Alumni Awards, which recognizes alumni younger than 37 years of age for service and support of the university. They both work at the Glaus and Gohn law firm.

Four alumni and one faculty member will receive the Merit Award, also to be presented by the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association at the event.

According to a university statement, the Alumni Merit Award has been presented annually since 1958 to Southeast alumni who have brought distinction to themselves and the University.

This year's Alumni Merit Award recipients are:

* Dr. James Henry of St. Louis, associate professor and director of choral studies at the University of Missouri -- St. Louis

* Col. Kimberlee Joos of Argyle, Texas, retired U.S. Air Force intelligence officer

* Tim Patterson of Hillsboro, Missouri, retired Circuit Judge, 23rd Judicial Circuit, Division 1, Jefferson County, Missouri

* Dr. Ron Wagner of St. Louis, associate professor at California University of Pennsylvania

And receiving the Faculty Merit Award will be Peggy Hill, Southeast professor of physics, an accolade presented for excellence in teaching.

Congratulations to everyone for these well-deserved honors.