Jackson Oktoberfest kicks off two-day event today

Editorial

If more is better, this year's Oktoberfest in Jackson should be the best yet.

Oktoberfest has become, next to Homecomers, the biggest event in Jackson every year. For the first time, it will be a two-day event this year.

It begins Friday with a "pre-party" which will encompass the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse square lawn and High Street in the Uptown district.

Oktoberfest committee member Janet Sanders told reporter Joshua Hartwig that Uptown Jackson Revitalization is the beer vendor for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

"It'll be a smaller beer garden," event chairman Tyler Wolfsberger said. "We'll have live music on the north stage and one of our bars will be open, and we'll have a few food vendors."

Hartwig reported that Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., the event's largest sponsor, will host the pre-party.

It will test the waters, according to Wolfsberger, since Jackson's Oktoberfest has only been a one-day event in the past.

"It's a big step for us," he said.

At least 10 food vendors are part of the two-day event, Wolfsberger said, and new ones are being accepted up to the day of the event.

The pre-party on Oct. 5 will be a smaller event with more limited food and beer service. Craft vendors will only be available Oct. 6.

Other activities will include the annual pet parade, children's activities, inflatables, and crafts in the History Center, along with a cornhole tournament and Sam Adams Stein Hoisting.

If you plan on buying beer, don't forget your ID.

The event promises to be a fun one. It's a good opportunity to taste some unique brews and also raise money for Uptown Jackson. For more particulars, please look for the Oktoberfest schedule at semoevents.com