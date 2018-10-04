Garrett Auer Awarded Rank of Eagle Scout

Garrett Auer was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor held by Troop 5 of Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 30th at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838. Garrett is a senior and attends Scott City High School. He is the son of Denean Auer and the late John Auer. Garrett's Eagle Scout Project was a bench for the First Baptist Church located in Scott City, MO and was assisted in his project by Howard Perr and Assistant Scout Master Darryl Huggins.