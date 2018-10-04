Fr. Glenn Eftink Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Father Glenn Eftink, an Oran Missouri native, came home to celebrate his 25th anniversary to the priesthood on October 2, the Feast of the Guardian Angels. He was ordained a priest at Guardian Angel Parish on October 1, 1993. His first Solemn Mass was said on October 2, 1993 at Guardian Angel. Thus, he celebrated his 25th Jubilee of Ordination on the anniversary of his first Solemn Mass. Father wore the same vestment that he had worn at his ordination for the anniversary Mass. Bishop Rice, Bishop Emeritus Leibrecht, 12 priests of our diocese, and Deacon Mark Kiblinger all enjoyed a delicious meal in the school gym that was prepared by Agnes Moore & helpers, prior to his anniversary Mass at Guardian Angel Church.

During the Mass, a new ciborium was blessed by Bishop Rice. The ciborium, engraved in memory of Lawrence & Alma Eftink, his parents, was presented to Guardian Angel Parish from Father Glenn and his family. Leroy Eftink, his brother, and Martha Sheppard, his aunt, brought the new ciborium and the wine to the altar to be presented to Father Glenn. Father had a very interesting and informative homily about his journey to the priesthood and his and his mother's devotion to St. Therese of Lisieux (the Little Flower of Jesus). His ordination date (10-1-93) was selected by his mother, because the date was the Feast Day of St. Therese. Father Glenn thoroughly approved of this date. Judy Stricker, a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish, read the petitions during Mass. She is also a member of the Association of St. Francis de Sales in Cape, of which Father Glenn is the chaplain. Beautiful music filled Guardian Angel Church throughout the Mass. The vocalist was Lisa Simmons and the organist was Leann Hendrix, both from St. Mary's Cathedral Parish in Cape Girardeau. The altar server was Mark Kiefer of Advance. He often serves Mass for Father Glenn at St. Joseph's Parish. Also helping with the Mass was Deacon Mark Kiblinger.

Bishops and priests in attendance to celebrate with Father Glenn were Bishop Edward Rice, Bishop Emeritus John Leibrecht, Rev. Randy Tochtrop, Rev. Allan Saunders, Rev. Rick Jones, Rev. John Braun, Rev. David Coon, Msgr. Richard Rolwing (his pastor while growing up), Rev. Shoby Chettiyath, Rev. Daniel Hirtz, Rev. Rajarao Gona, Rev. William Hennecke, Msgr. Thomas Reidy, and Rev. Sherman Wall.

Following the Mass, everyone was invited to the school hall for a reception in Father Glenn's honor. Father also celebrated at St. Joseph in Advance on September 30, where he is currently in residence as pastor. He had a special Mass followed by a potluck dinner at the parish hall in Advance.

Congratulations to Father Glenn Eftink for this milestone!