Mid-town Cape gets economic boost with new restaurants, businesses

Editorial

When you announce that Krispy Kreme is adding a location to your town, people go crazy. People not only have an affection for pastries, but all sorts of different kinds of food.

Another eatery, Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub, known for Chicago-style pizza also recently announced it was moving to the Town Plaza along Independence Street.

The two restaurants may make us salivate, but they're just the latest examples of a midtown resurgence.

The Town Plaza is near capacity, having added anchors like Harbor Freight and Planet Fitness. The place is bustling again, a 180-degree turn from just a few years ago when the development teetered.

And it's not just the Town Plaza. The addition of Ruler Foods and the Walmart Market certainly added to the midtown bustle. And there is more development on the way. It's safe to say Midtown is back, flexing its commercial viability.

Congratulations to Greater Missouri Builders, based in St. Charles, Missouri, as well as other landowners, property owners and business owners who bought into the area, as well as all those who helped recruit, approve and inspect these new operations.

It's quite a turnaround, and important for the city to maintain going forward.