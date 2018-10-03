Bishop Rice Visits Guardian Angel School in Oran

Since Bishop Rice was in the area for Rev. Glenn Eftink's 25th anniversary Mass on Tuesday night, he made visits to area Catholic schools on his return trip to Springfield on Wednesday. He stopped by for a visit at Guardian Angel School in Oran and talked to the 2nd grade girls about their upcoming First Holy Communion and First Reconciliation this school year. Bishop Rice took time for a picture with Dane Loper (3rd), Lila Peterson (2nd), and Gianna LeGrand (2nd).