Reed Springs Resident Surprised with $2,000 Scholarship to WGU Missouri

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
User-submitted story by The Hauser Group

Reed Springs resident Eric Davis was recently surprised with a $2,000 WGU Missouri Loves Teachers Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to prospective and current teachers who want to advance their careers by earning a bachelors or masters degree in education.

Davis, a teacher at Reed Springs High School, was officially presented with the scholarship check on Sept. 10. Davis is pursuing his Master of Education in Learning and Technology from WGU Missouri.

