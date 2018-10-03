Cape Noon Optimist Club receives donation of almost $2000 from SEMSRA

The Cape Noon Optimists received a donation of almost $2000 from SEMSRA (Southeast Missouri Soccer Referee Association) this week. The Cape Noon Optimists were one of the first organizations to donate and support the SEMSRA back in the 1980's. After the SEMSRA was taken over by the city they decided to donate their remaining funds back to the Cape Noon Optimist Club. The Optimist Club plans to use the funds to benefit their indoor soccer program.