Guardian Angel C Team Volleybal Ends Season

The Guardian Angel Redwings Volleyball C team ended their season with a game at Kelso C-7, New Hamburg on Thursday, September 27. The Christian Youth League will have tournaments for the A & B teams, as well as league trophies for each. However, the C team will end their season with their last regular season game. The C team had a 10 win/4 loss record. This is the first time that 6 of the 7 students were able to play on the league team. The team consists of 6-5th graders & 1-6th grader. Pictured left to right are: Front Row-Amelia LeGrand, Ava Forehand, & Reid Hobbs (5th graders). Back Row-Cooper Bryant (5th), Cora Woods (5th), Parker Bryant (6th), & Ryder Siebert (5th).