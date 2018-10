Guardian Angel School Purchases Chrome Books

Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO bought new chrome books this school year (2018-19) for the students to use instead of desktop computers. The chrome books can be brought to the library, the gym or to any classroom for the students and teachers to use. Every student was required to bring his or her own headphones to use with the chrome books. Here are the first graders working on their skills. Starting at bottom left and going clockwise are: Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Harper Gadberry, Veronica Seyer, Riley Ramsey, Everett David, & Kyla Rains.