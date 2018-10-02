Breast Cancer Awareness puts emphasis on early detection, treatment

Editorial

On Monday, it was announced that a pair of scientists had won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for independently finding a way to unlock the body's immune system to attack cancer more effectively.

James P. Allison, of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, and Tasuku Jonjo, of Kyoto University in Japan discovered different ways to put the brakes on the immune system. By developing an approach called "immune checkpoint inhibition" the scientists were able to lift those brakes, so to speak, allowing the body to better fight off cancer cells.

The scientists were given the award on the first day of the month set aside for breast cancer awareness. This new technology is being pursued and used to fight breast cancer, as well as other cancers, and other clinical trials are in the works.

It's yet another reason for those afflicted with breast cancer to have hope in fighting the disease. Current therapies and methods are effective, but as most of us know, chemotherapy, surgery and radiation can be hard on the body.

One important aspect of Breast Cancer Awareness month is simply the reminder for women to self exam frequently; it's also important for women with a family history of breast cancer to have regular checkups with a physician, including clinical breast exams and Mammograms. Women with average risk may not have to have exams as often, but should still study the issue and consult with physicians about appropriate care and prevention.

You'll notice a lot of pink popping up around this time of year. But it's not about the pink. It's about the women who can be saved with early detection and appropriate treatment.