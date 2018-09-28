Car show adds old-school shine to downtown Cape

Editorial

"This is my third one like this," Joe Corso told reporter Tyler Graef while polishing his 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air. "It's just playin' with cars, man. All these old guys still playin' with cars."

Old classic cars have a way of taking us back in time. The 41st annual River Tales Class Car Show was held earlier this month in downtown Cape Girardeau. Downtown is a perfect setting for such an event, with the historic buildings providing the perfect backdrop for all those historic rides.

The car show is put on and sponsored by the River City Rodders, a club established in 1976 by local hot rod enthusiasts. They've been putting on a show since 1977, and moved the show to downtown in 2007.

The car show keeps downtown buzzing each year, and we appreciate everyone who puts on the show, and we especially appreciate the fact that the show is free to the public. Restoring old cars is a neat hobby, and we enjoy turning back the clock. But with all due respect to Corso, it's not just old guys who love those old cars. Those shiny cars and polished rims are super groovy, no matter what your age might be.