Community Survey Will Guide United Way Initiatives

United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking the public to complete a brief survey that will help guide future initiatives and funding. The survey can be completed online by visiting the organizations website: www.unitedwayofsemo.org/survey. Printed copies can be picked up in the United Way office at 1417 N. Mt. Auburn Road, Suite D in Cape. A print version also is running in area newspapers and can be requested by calling the United Way office at 573-334-9634.

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone, and the questions on the survey focus on these three areas. United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) covers the counties of Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, and Scott City, and residents of these communities are especially encouraged to participate.

UWSEMO partnered with Dr. David Yaskewich, Chair of the Department of Accounting, Economics, and Finance at Southeast Missouri State University and a class of MBA students to create the survey. The students also will help compile and analyze results. These will help guide a revised strategic plan for UWSEMO that will direct the initiatives, programs and partners UWSEMO will fund beginning in 2019.

UWSEMO commits to a three-year funding cycle for its partner agencies and programs. The 2016-19 cycle will end with the organizations fiscal year June 30, 2019. Near the beginning of 2019 the agency will open funding opportunities for the 2019-22 cycle by soliciting Requests for Proposals. Community volunteers will then review and rank all proposals, advancing those that meet the criteria. This group will receive site visits or be invited to present to the Community Investment Committee, which recommends to the Board of Directors the agencies it believes United Way should invest in for the next three years and to what degree of funding.

Organizations that desire funding and individuals interested in helping to review the applications are encouraged to follow United Way of Semo on Facebook and subscribe to the monthly newsletter via their website to receive the most current information and updates.