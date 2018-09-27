A special thanks to all involved with Shipyard

Editorial

The music was fantastic. The food was tasty. The beer was cold. The company, the best.

The only thing that didn't cooperate was the weather.

The Southeast Missourian and rustmedia would like to offer our thanks to everyone involved in the inaugural Shipyard Music Festival.

To those who came despite the sometimes-heavy rain, we can't thank you enough.

All of the bands played their hearts out, and showcased their talents. They appreciated the fans who showed up with umbrellas.

The best part of the Shipyard came after the skies cleared. A diverse and energetic crowd enjoyed Vinyl Theatre with their modern blend of pop/rock and the harmonic country blend of Jamestown Revival. There were college students, grandparents and children in attendance over on the Ivers Square Lawn, with a huge stage of lights and folks waving lighted sticks to the beat.

The response was overwhelmingly positive by those who attended. The music and the vibe was outstanding. We wonder how large the crowd would have been minus the deluge for the first half of the event.

We could not have put on the show, obviously, without our sponsors and we especially thank them, for they are ultimately responsible for the ability to put on the first Shipyard: Isle Casino, Rhodes, Drury Hotels, Saint Francis Healthcare, Plaza Tire Service, United Airlines, River Radio, Anagram Film, Visitcape and EVTV.

Thanks again for all who attended, volunteered and help put on the Shipyard Music Festival. We can't wait to see you again next year.