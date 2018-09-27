Letter to the Editor

In a Sept. 23 column by Lucas Presson, the Southeast Missourian states," government telling pastors what they can or cannot say from the pulpit is not constitutionally valid or laudable. It's a breach of free speech."

Section 501(c) (3) specifies the organizations which may be exempt from taxation. It states:

(3) Corporations, and any community chest, fund, or foundation, organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, or educational purposes, or to foster national or international amateur sports competition (but only if no part of its activities involve the provision of athletic facilities or equipment), or for the prevention of cruelty to children or animals, no part of the net earnings of which inures to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual, no substantial part of the activities of which is carrying on propaganda, or otherwise attempting, to influence legislation (except as otherwise provided in subsection (h)), "and which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office."

The part in quotations is the Johnson amendment. Obviously it does not prevent a pastor from speaking in favor of or endorsing a particular candidate. It does prohibit a church from spending its resources to support a particular candidate.

The repeal of this amendment would open up the door for donors to make political demands of any not-for-profit organization. Therefore, the Johnson amendment should remain in place.

John Piepho, Cape Girardeau