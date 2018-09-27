Another drug is not the solution

Letter to the Editor

I read that there is now a program to treat the opioid "crisis" with a drug called Suboxone. This is to be paid for by our government with tax dollars and is going to fix this issue with legislative might. Sorry, but bull!

Let us review the facts. In 1999, there was a law passed called the Pain Relief Act. This law stated that physicians had to treat pain or set themselves up for sanction by CMS. You could also get sued in court and pay civil penalties. When this passed, the number of opioid prescriptions multiplied tremendously until 2010 then leveled off. Big Pharma claimed that the new narcotics had little addictive potential, and our federal politicians bought that hook, line and sinker -- influenced by the huge amount of campaign contributions received.

Fast forward to the opioid crisis that they now say is out of control and they will fix it in the usual way -- by throwing money at it and treating the symptom, not the problem. Treating a drug addiction with another narcotic has been tried before. Methadone is still used, but the crisis continues on. Who will profit? But, of course, Big Pharma. They make the stuff and it is paid for by you.

Addiction is a three-fold disease; mental, physical and spiritual. All need treated and like a three-legged stool; the plan topples if one leg is missing. Addicts are human beings that need real help. Lets help not drug them.

Eric Morton, Cape Girardeau