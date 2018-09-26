Southern Illinois community members donate over $7,000 to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter

Huckleberrys Pub owner Andy Clarke and Arnold Burris presented a check for $7,200 to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapters care services coordinator Lori Dobbs on Wednesday, September 19. The money was raised from the Golf Tournament for ALS held last month and a Facebook fundraiser accompanying the event.

The golf tournament, held at Egyptian Country Club in Mounds, IL, was held in honor of Clarkes sister, Linda Jackson, who lost her battle to ALS several years ago. Events honoring Linda have occurred for the last three years, this years event setting a new record of money raised. Burris was recently diagnosed with ALS.