Southern Illinois community members donate over $7,000 to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter

Huckleberry’s Pub owner Andy Clarke and Arnold Burris presented a check for $7,200 to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter’s care services coordinator Lori Dobbs on Wednesday, September 19. The money was raised from the Golf Tournament for ALS held last month and a Facebook fundraiser accompanying the event.

The golf tournament, held at Egyptian Country Club in Mounds, IL, was held in honor of Clarke’s sister, Linda Jackson, who lost her battle to ALS several years ago. Events honoring Linda have occurred for the last three years, this year’s event setting a new record of money raised. Burris was recently diagnosed with ALS.