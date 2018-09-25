*Menu
DAR John Guild Chapter Makes Donation

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
User-submitted story by Jan Chamberlain
Presentation of Donation

The John Guild Chapter of the DAR of Jackson MO

made a large donation to the local Veterans Home.

Pictured are Cheryl Cook, Kristen Pind, Gerre Crites,

and Don Cook.

