Dyslexia Awareness Walk

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
User-submitted story by Amy Swain
After reading the Governor's Proclamation declaring October Dyslexia Awareness Month and speaking about Dyslexia, Representative Kathy Swan took a picture with regional Decoding Dyslexia-MO leaders and the children at the walk that have Dyslexia.

Cape Girardeau held it's first annual Dyslexia Awareness Walk at Capaha Park on September 23, 2018.

Area sponsors included Camp Merkley kids dental, The Learning Lab of Poplar Bluff, Ozark Jerky Store, Hull Trucking, Leet EyeCare, and The Bank of Missouri.

Decoding Dyslexia-MO had 4 sites host walks accross the state this year on the same day in Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield.

Regional Leaders April Ponder and Amy Swain work to provide information and resources locally. For local meetings and workshops follow their Facebook page Decoding Dyslexia-MO.

Serenity Ponder and Miley Glueck stepped up for Braxten Ponder by participating in the 2 mile fun run.

The event had a bounce house from Knava's Bounce House Rentals, food from Straight Line Swine and Andy's Sweet Tooth, with entertainment from K103, Airbender Clayton Dorris, and Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. Representative Kathy Swan was in attendance and was guest speaker.

The picnic and awareness walk kicks off the start of October, which is Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Airbender Clayton Dorris,of East Prairie, works on creating a new balloon masterpiece while Straight Line Swine feeds hungry race participants.
Families, teachers, and friends came out to support the cause. From left to right Back row Noah Moyer, Paige Glueck, Serenity Ponder, Skylar Ponder, Isaak Moore, Front row Miley Glueck, Braxten Ponder, Isaac Moyer
Kylie Hinkle and Carsyn Swain stop for a little picture fun in between painting faces and helping at the picnic. Carsyn is a big advocate and supporter of her brother Joshua who was diagnosed with Dyslexia.
