Cape Girardeau held it's first annual Dyslexia Awareness Walk at Capaha Park on September 23, 2018.

Area sponsors included Camp Merkley kids dental, The Learning Lab of Poplar Bluff, Ozark Jerky Store, Hull Trucking, Leet EyeCare, and The Bank of Missouri.

Decoding Dyslexia-MO had 4 sites host walks accross the state this year on the same day in Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield.

Regional Leaders April Ponder and Amy Swain work to provide information and resources locally. For local meetings and workshops follow their Facebook page Decoding Dyslexia-MO.

The event had a bounce house from Knava's Bounce House Rentals, food from Straight Line Swine and Andy's Sweet Tooth, with entertainment from K103, Airbender Clayton Dorris, and Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. Representative Kathy Swan was in attendance and was guest speaker.

The picnic and awareness walk kicks off the start of October, which is Dyslexia Awareness Month.