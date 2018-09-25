- Vargas apologizes for beer bong decision; video clip seen 130,000 times (9/25/18)14
- Sheriff, Scott County named in discrimination lawsuit by deputy (9/22/18)3
- Cherokee Ridge Girl Scouts camp to close, decision upsets area Scout leaders (9/25/18)6
- Krispy Kreme franchise owner fills in holes of rumors regarding location, employment (9/19/18)1
- Judge imposes millions against surgeon Fonn in kickback case (9/26/18)2
- Sugarfire Smoke House opens in Cape (9/20/18)
- Large crowd turns out at Cape city council meeting to contest developer (9/21/18)3
- Cape experiencing a mid-town rebirth in commercial business areas (9/22/18)3
- The show must go on: Shipyard Music Festival continues through rain (9/24/18)1
Dyslexia Awareness Walk
Cape Girardeau held it's first annual Dyslexia Awareness Walk at Capaha Park on September 23, 2018.
Area sponsors included Camp Merkley kids dental, The Learning Lab of Poplar Bluff, Ozark Jerky Store, Hull Trucking, Leet EyeCare, and The Bank of Missouri.
Decoding Dyslexia-MO had 4 sites host walks accross the state this year on the same day in Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield.
Regional Leaders April Ponder and Amy Swain work to provide information and resources locally. For local meetings and workshops follow their Facebook page Decoding Dyslexia-MO.
The event had a bounce house from Knava's Bounce House Rentals, food from Straight Line Swine and Andy's Sweet Tooth, with entertainment from K103, Airbender Clayton Dorris, and Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. Representative Kathy Swan was in attendance and was guest speaker.
The picnic and awareness walk kicks off the start of October, which is Dyslexia Awareness Month.