Central Middle Students Help the Environment

This group of students is participating in the Lexus Eco Challenge, a national challenge that encourages children to address environmental issues. The issue they have chosen is deforestation. As you may know, deforestation is the struggle of humans destroying trees in deciduous forests and tropical rain forests. They are trying to fight this issue by spreading valuable information via brochures at local churches and community gatherings, as well as their website online. As part of the project, the middle school students are planting five trees around their school. The groups' goal is simply to improve our planet earth.