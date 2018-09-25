*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Central Middle Students Help the Environment

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
User-submitted story by Caitlin Hill
Team Lorax: We Speak for the Trees

This group of students is participating in the Lexus Eco Challenge, a national challenge that encourages children to address environmental issues. The issue they have chosen is deforestation. As you may know, deforestation is the struggle of humans destroying trees in deciduous forests and tropical rain forests. They are trying to fight this issue by spreading valuable information via brochures at local churches and community gatherings, as well as their website online. As part of the project, the middle school students are planting five trees around their school. The groups' goal is simply to improve our planet earth.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: