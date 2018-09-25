Southeast attracts scholars to study Faulkner files

Editorial

Did you know Southeast Missouri State University is a magnet for scholars of William Faulkner?

The Center for Faulkner Studies is housed in Kent Library, and was established in 1989 under the leadership of its founding director, Robert Hamblin. The university acquired the Louis Daniel Brodsky Collection of William Faulkner Materials, according to the university's website. The collection was assembled over a 30-year period.

The collection includes the Blotner Papers, which are the research files of Faulkner's biographer Joseph Blotner. There are many more materials on the famous writer.

The university recently announced that two international scholars will study at the Center for Faulkner Studies for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to a news release, Zhao Jing from the University of Jinan of the People's Republic of China and Rogerio Lobo Saber from the Federal University of Minas Gerais of Brazil will continue their studies of William Faulkner and American literature. Jing is new to Faulkner research, and said in the release she is studying at Southeast after learning about the center from other Chinese scholars.

Lobo Saber is working to complete his doctoral dissertation while at Southeast, and is the first visiting scholar from Brazil to visit the center, which has hosted more than 50 international scholars since 2000, the release stated. Faulkner's work remains popular around the world, making the center's resources and information a valuable and unique experience for scholars and admirers alike, Christopher Rieger, center director, said.

It's exciting that Southeast is internationally known and sought out for studying one of the literary greats in our country.

We hope the two scholars become enlightened and have a good experience while they're here.