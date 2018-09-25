Prayer 9/25/18

Most read stories
- Sheriff, Scott County named in discrimination lawsuit by deputy (9/22/18)3
- Krispy Kreme franchise owner fills in holes of rumors regarding location, employment (9/19/18)1
- Sugarfire Smoke House opens in Cape (9/20/18)
- Large crowd turns out at Cape city council meeting to contest developer (9/21/18)3
- Cape experiencing a mid-town rebirth in commercial business areas (9/22/18)3
- The show must go on: Shipyard Music Festival continues through rain (9/24/18)
- Work on splash pad, new restroom in early stages at Capaha Park (9/19/18)3
- The message to the President I would have given (9/12/18)13
- New policy seeks to make Cape streets more pedestrian, bike friendly (9/24/18)6