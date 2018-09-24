John McCain was a hero

Letter to the Editor

The recent passing of Sen. McCain got me to thinking about who we call our heroes.

I was drafted during the Vietnam War, but luckily spent most of my time in Germany. However, I know several who served in Vietnam and some were called baby killers when they came home. Unfortunately, during that period many soldiers were treated poorly because the war became unpopular.

Now, it seems the media refer to almost all military personnel and veterans as heroes. Weve come full circle, from bad guys to heroes. But the trouble is, when you call everyone a hero, then no one is a hero. Everyone is the same.

A hero is someone who chooses to do something extraordinary. John McCain was a true hero, not just because he served in the military  millions of us have had to do that  and not just because he was captured and tortured  he didnt choose either  but mainly because he refused to accept early release when it was offered. He waited until other POWs were freed before he came home. He chose to do something extraordinary that took courage and bravery to help other POWs.

Some words are very special and should only be used on special occasions. Hero is one such word. I served in the military, making me a veteran. Im proud of my service, but Im no hero. John McCain was.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau