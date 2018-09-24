Alma Schrader to be commended

Letter to the Editor

How very proud I am of the leadership from principal Julia Unnerstall, Rebecca Gentry and the entire staff at Alma Schrader Elementary School! It is easy to see why they were selected as a National School of Character, one of 80 three schools in the entire nation! They always seek out new methods to involve their students in ways that will develop these young lives into responsible, contributing adults in our great city on the Cape.

On Thursday, we were treated to the Posting of the Colors by our own Cape Girardeau Sheriffs Office Honor Guard. And then Mayor Bob Fox, state Rep. Kathy Swan, County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Alliance Banks Kevin Greaser, musician Jerry Ford, and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Larry Ferrell contributed to honoring our Constitution and Country as Alma Schrader celebrated its 17th Annual Constitution Day and Heroes Recognition Assembly. Not only were students educated in the importance of our Constitution, they introduced their own heroes! Alma Schrader is to be congratulated and recognized for their visible and measurable efforts in educating our young children, and instilling in them personal responsibility and character-building traits.

Alma Schrader has a major attribute that sets it apart: A firm belief that leadership is practiced not so much in words as in attitude and actions. For all you do Alma Schrader, I have two words: Thank You!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau