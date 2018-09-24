TBY Active Expo promises fun-filled day Wednesday

Editorial

The annual The Best Years Active Living Expo is back for a third year, as the senior magazine hosts a fun event at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

The event will focus on available resources for seniors, plus some fun activities such as games, crafts and music.

Last year, some 400 people attended the event.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department also will be in attendance, hosting a workshop on senior safety and how seniors can protect yourself from scams.

Seniors can dance to music provided by the Jerry Ford Combo. There will be cooking demonstrations, health screenings, door prizes and exhibits.

You dont have to be a senior to attend. But if you are, we encourage you to come out for a good time and an opportunity to learn more about your community.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We hope to see you there.