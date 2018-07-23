*Menu
Summer nights at the River

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, July 23, 2018
User-submitted story by Deidre Rodgers

Cash Rodgers, age 7, enjoying a night downtown on the Riverfront

If needed: Son of Adam Rodgers, and Deidre Rodgers.

Addl info if needed: After visiting Sugar Chic Creamery, he had to play King of the Mighty Mississippi!

