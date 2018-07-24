Yes on Prop A

Letter to the Editor

The last time Right to Work was on the ballot I voted no. Considering all that has happened, I now regret that vote. Why?

Labor unions used union dues to support the National and State Democratic Party (NSDP) (billions and billions of dollars) who supported the abortion industry and selling baby body parts, etc. and now some of them openly want socialism.

We have to draw the line. If the labor unions would have convinced the NSDP to oppose the killing of God's babies in the womb, and every other evil they support, then I would support them and it would be a win-win for everyone. They would never lose an election.

As it is now, if I vote no on this law I am saying their behavior is OK and money (a few more dollars in my paycheck) is more important than God.

I simply cannot do that. Can you?

GERARD MACKE, Leopold