Letter to the Editor

Prop A  that is to say, Proposition A, will be coming up on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the polls for everyone to vote on. If you vote yes on Prop A, you will be voting for the freedom to work without interference from labor unions and their contractors. Prop A also says that all companies, corporations, and industries are able to come into Missouri, to employ whomever they want, and to pay a fair wage to its employees for this area. Employees will not have to have union representation, no union dues will need to be paid and employees will have the freedom to speak for themselves without going through a union rep. In Mount Vernon, Illinois, there is a large company which began in the 1970s and has had a very good management/employee representation; this, however has not stopped the unions from trying to come in to persuade its thousands of employees to switch to union representation. Each year, the employees have voted the unions down; this company is quite satisfied negotiating with present management. Closer to home, Procter & Gamble is a non-union plant and management and employees work and negotiate quite well together. Therefore, keep Missouri open to all industries and companies who want to work in a freedom to work state. Vote Yes on Proposition A.

To obtain a Vote Yes on Prop A yard sign, visit our office off of Silver Springs Road, Suite 600, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dont forget to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Nancy Nussbaum Robinson, Cape Girardeau