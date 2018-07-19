Chaffee Summer Reading

Libraries Rock, at least Chaffee Public Library did this summer. The summer reading program kicked off with a skating party May19th at the Willow Grove Skating Rink compliments of Mrs. Roberta Grojean and her staff.

106 children were enrolled with an average attendance of 95 weekly. Classes ran from June 5th through July 12, 2018 meeting on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Highlights of the summer included music demonstrations given to classes by Matt and Jason, employees of Shivelbines Music Store in Cape Girardeau. The store provided instruments for children to play and explore. Many children expressed an interest in taking lessons in the future.

Another exciting event was the 3rd & 4th Grade Coloring Contest. Entries were judged by Scott Horman, Associate Circuit Court Judge. 1st place winner was Jesef Martin, 2nd place Kaydence Hopkins, and 3rd place Carson Clover. Honorable mention was awarded to Bianca Arnold, Braelyn Sullivan and Lucas Kessler.

The Summer Reading Program finished up with a swim party at the Chaffee Swimming Pool on July 18th. After a two hour swim, 70 children enjoyed hot dogs, chips and drinks provided by the library and the Chaffee Drive-In donated ice cream sandwiches for a special treat. Children were recognized for the hours of reading logged during the six weeks with various prizes.

Summer Reading is made possible by generous donations from the following business: Shivelbines Music Store; Marcus Theaters; Drury Southwest; S & W Cabinets; Duncan Painting & Wall Coverings; Leslie Horman Shelter Insurance; Chaffee Elks Lodge #1810; Chaffee Flower Shop; V.F.W. Post #3127; Modern Auto; Kiefer Service Station; Willow Grove Roller Rink; Rice Insurance; American Legion Chaffee Post; and Chaffee Drive-In.