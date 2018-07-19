Experience matters for prosecutor

I'm asking for your vote on Aug. 7, 2018, in the Republican primary, to be the next prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County. My opponent, Mark Welker, claims he's tough and experienced on Facebook, but offers no evident of either. I'm publicly challenging Mr. Welker to tell our community how he is qualified to be the chief prosecutor of a first-class county.

My qualifications are the following: 18 years criminal experience; 16 years prosecuting criminals; well over 100 jury trials involving violent felonies (murders, rapes, arsons, robberies, armed assaults, crimes against children, domestic assaults, drug crimes); over 95 percent conviction rate, member of Child Advocacy Centers, Sexual Assault and Child Death Review Teams.

