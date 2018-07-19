Welker is prepared to be prosecutor

To Whom It May Concern:

I am proud to write this letter of support for Mark Welker. Some of you may not be familiar with me so I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. I was born in Cape Girardeau to Dr. David Crowe and Sarah Blankenship. My father was an orthodontist in Cape and Jackson for many years. Some of you may also be familiar with my brother Taylor who has autism and used to draw the occasional cartoon for the Southeast Missourian. I've been a lifelong Cape Girardean even when I was away from the area in college and law school. In, 2009, when I graduated from law school, I returned home and began prosecuting for Scott County while I lived in Cape. I was a prosecutor there until 2013. Currently I am an assistant prosecuting attorney for New Madrid County. However, I still live in Cape Girardeau County. On Aug. 7, I will go to my polling station and proudly cast my vote for Mark Welker in the Republican primary election.

I have worked with Mark on several cases. Additionally, I have had the privilege of becoming one of his friends outside of work. It is abundantly clear to me that in all aspects of his life Mark is hardworking and honest. Mark is an excellent example of what an attorney should strive to be. In fact, I have yet to find another attorney that has anything disparaging to say about him. Every attorney I have talked to agrees with me; Mark is an honest, trustworthy, and diligent lawyer.

I know that Mark will do an excellent job as prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. He will work his hardest to do the right thing and to maintain a respected office. His honesty and integrity will be an asset to this county.

As one of the handful of people living in Cape Girardeau County with experience as a prosecutor, I look forward to casting my vote for Mark Welker on Aug. 7. I know that he is the best choice in this election for Cape Girardeau County. I hope you will make the right choice and vote for Mark as well.

Austin D. Crowe,

P.O. Box 1568, Cape Girardeau,

Missouri 63702