Prayer 7-19-18

Most read stories
- Business Notebook: Millersville Pit Stop opening Friday; newly rebuilt convenience store to feature favorites (7/16/18)
- Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson moving location (7/12/18)1
- Farewell to a First Lady (7/17/18)4
- Car packages: Local stores adding pickup services as part of nationwide trend (7/14/18)1
- Relentless flood swamped towns, turned roads into lakes 25 years ago this summer (7/16/18)
- Support worker freedom by voting 'yes' on Prop A (7/14/18)
- Developer: Construction moving into new phases on Marriott (7/12/18)1
- New safety measures being put in place in Jackson School District (7/11/18)3
- Cape city spending thousands to promote commuter flights, boost boardings (7/17/18)5
- Former police officer, disabled vet vie for state representative seat (7/11/18)2