- Business Notebook: Millersville Pit Stop opening Friday; newly rebuilt convenience store to feature favorites (7/16/18)
- Farewell to a First Lady (7/17/18)4
- Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson moving location (7/12/18)1
- Cape drops charge against carGO (7/18/18)8
- Support worker freedom by voting 'yes' on Prop A (7/14/18)
- Wiggans resigns; Bristow named interim superintendent at Meadow Heights (7/18/18)
- Car packages: Local stores adding pickup services as part of nationwide trend (7/14/18)1
- Relentless flood swamped towns, turned roads into lakes 25 years ago this summer (7/16/18)
- Cape city spending thousands to promote commuter flights, boost boardings (7/17/18)5
- Developer: Construction moving into new phases on Marriott (7/12/18)1
League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri Member Returns from National Convention
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 17, 2018
Contact: Jill Rickard
Phone: (573) 332-8293
Email: lwvsemo@gmail.com
League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau Returns from National Convention
League Affirms Commitment to Voting Rights in Midterm Election Year
Cape Girardeau, MO The League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri was represented by Jill
Young Rickard at the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) 53rd National
Convention held June 28 July 1 in Chicago, IL. More than 1,000 League leaders from 49 states and
the District of Columbia attended leadership workshops and heard from guest speakers about League
priorities.
We all want to see a League of Women Voters thats suited to meet 21st-century demands, that
works hard to court a new generation of leaders and activists, that looks like the people and
communities for whom we so fervently advocate, said Chris Carson, LWVUS president in her
opening remarks to the Convention delegates and attendees.
Founded in Chicago in 1920, the League of Women Voters is active in all 50 states with more than
750 chapters across the country.
Convention was an incredible opportunity to connect with and learn from League leaders who are
actively working in their communities to empower voters and defend democracy, said Rickard of
LWVSEMO.
The Convention kicked off with A Conversation on Redistricting where attendees heard from Ruth
Greenwood and Nick Stephanopoulos. Greenwood served on the legal team for the plaintiffs in the
United States Supreme Court case Gill v. Whitford which the Court decided in June.
Partisan and racial gerrymandering is a huge problem in this country, and the League is fighting to
make sure the voters elect politicians who truly represent their interests, rather than elected officials
picking their constituents, said Carson.
Over the four-day Convention, delegates voted on the priorities that the national organization should
focus on for the next biennium. The Campaign for Making Democracy Work® includes ensuring a
free, fair, and accessible electoral system for all eligible voters by focusing on Voting Rights,
Improving Elections, and advocacy for the National Popular Vote Compact, Campaign
Finance/Money in Politics, and Redistricting.
The final night of Convention, attendees heard from Elaine Weiss, author of the Womens Hour at a
banquet where Leagues were recognized with awards for their work on Strengthening Democracy
and connecting with local communities to engage new voters and/or protect voters' rights, especially
among underrepresented communities.
Hearing Elaine Weiss recount the final push for womens suffrage in this country reminded me how
important the League of Women Voters is to this day, said Carson. The number of women in elected
offices do not reflect the demographic makeup of women in our communities. This is an important
midterm election year and the League is committed to making sure have the resources they need to
participate in November.
###
Find us online: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The League of Women Voters envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the
knowledge and the confidence to participate. We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect
democracy.