League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri Member Returns from National Convention

July 17, 2018

Contact: Jill Rickard

Phone: (573) 332-8293

Email: lwvsemo@gmail.com

League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau Returns from National Convention

League Affirms Commitment to Voting Rights in Midterm Election Year

Cape Girardeau, MO  The League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri was represented by Jill

Young Rickard at the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) 53rd National

Convention held June 28  July 1 in Chicago, IL. More than 1,000 League leaders from 49 states and

the District of Columbia attended leadership workshops and heard from guest speakers about League

priorities.

We all want to see a League of Women Voters thats suited to meet 21st-century demands, that

works hard to court a new generation of leaders and activists, that looks like the people and

communities for whom we so fervently advocate, said Chris Carson, LWVUS president in her

opening remarks to the Convention delegates and attendees.

Founded in Chicago in 1920, the League of Women Voters is active in all 50 states with more than

750 chapters across the country.

Convention was an incredible opportunity to connect with and learn from League leaders who are

actively working in their communities to empower voters and defend democracy, said Rickard of

LWVSEMO.

The Convention kicked off with A Conversation on Redistricting where attendees heard from Ruth

Greenwood and Nick Stephanopoulos. Greenwood served on the legal team for the plaintiffs in the

United States Supreme Court case Gill v. Whitford which the Court decided in June.

Partisan and racial gerrymandering is a huge problem in this country, and the League is fighting to

make sure the voters elect politicians who truly represent their interests, rather than elected officials

picking their constituents, said Carson.

Over the four-day Convention, delegates voted on the priorities that the national organization should

focus on for the next biennium. The Campaign for Making Democracy Work® includes ensuring a

free, fair, and accessible electoral system for all eligible voters by focusing on Voting Rights,

Improving Elections, and advocacy for the National Popular Vote Compact, Campaign

Finance/Money in Politics, and Redistricting.

The final night of Convention, attendees heard from Elaine Weiss, author of the Womens Hour at a

banquet where Leagues were recognized with awards for their work on Strengthening Democracy

and connecting with local communities to engage new voters and/or protect voters' rights, especially

among underrepresented communities.

Hearing Elaine Weiss recount the final push for womens suffrage in this country reminded me how

important the League of Women Voters is to this day, said Carson. The number of women in elected

offices do not reflect the demographic makeup of women in our communities. This is an important

midterm election year and the League is committed to making sure have the resources they need to

participate in November.

The League of Women Voters envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the

knowledge and the confidence to participate. We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect

democracy.