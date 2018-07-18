Congratulations to Judge Stephen and Marsha Limbaugh, who have been awarded the July Yard of the Month by the Ramblewood Garden Club for their beautifully landscaped yard and their patriotism. The Limbaughs erected a flag pole where an American flag now flies over downtown Cape Girardeau from a vantage point overlooking the Mississippi River of the old Fort A site. Shown above with Steve and Marsha are garden club members Anne Foust, Nadine Davis and Nancy Bahn.