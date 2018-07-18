Leslie shares inspiration with local athletes

Editorial

The famous quote about luck has almost become cliche: Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

Lisa Leslie had a similar mantra growing up: "Proper prior preparation prevents piss-poor performance."

The seven Ps.

In a Q&A format, the WNBA legend addressed some 150 athletes and many others in attendance at the Fifth Annual Semoball Awards.

Leslie also talked about positive thinking and how that shaped her success. She told the athletes that whether in sport or daily routine, setting goals, remaining determined and including prayer in your life are ways to get the most out of your talents.

Leslie was a superstar for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks during her 12-year pro career.

Leslie stays busy juggling family, a career as a luxury real-estate agent, model and as an up-and-coming actress. She also appears on ESPN broadcasts and contributes to Fox Sports Florida's Orlando Magic NBA broadcasts.

We love to see athletes succeed after their competitive days are over, and it's important for young athletes to hear the messages. The training, work, sportsmanship and teamwork that these athletes put into their respective sports also applies to life beyond the field or court. Leslie's work ethic and success beyond basketball show this to be true. Not everyone is blessed with Leslie's physical gifts, but the disciplne, the practice, the mental fortitude and courage to keep pushing when it is not easy translates in life.

We'd like to thank Leslie for being part of the Semoball Awards show and sharing her inspiration with others.

The Semoball Awards show was a lot of fun again this year. We'd like to thank all the athletes and parents who celebrated their success with us. We look forward to another great show in 2019.