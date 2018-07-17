Cape Areas Honorable Young Men Club receives $1,000 grant

Date: July 18, 2018

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has awarded the Honorable Young Men Club a $1,000 grant to support its mission of mentoring at-risk boys in the Cape Girardeau area. The grant was awarded in late June as part of the CFOs 45-Second Video Grant Challenge held to celebrate the foundations 45th anniversary.

Honorable Young Men Club, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, received a surprise $1,000 grants from a CFO committee, which chose recipients from among the top-three vote-getters in the Springfield and regional categories. First-place grants of $4,500 were awarded to Carl Junction Education Foundation and The Library Foundation of Springfield-Greene County. Nearly 8,000 votes were cast for videos from 21 nonprofit agencies during the late-May voting period.

We at the school district are grateful for the wonderful relationship we have with the Community Foundation and the great work they do in our community to help us and many other organizations, said Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation. The 45-Second Video Grant Challenge was just one of many opportunities our community has directly benefited from through the work and resources that the CFO and the Cape Area Community Foundation bring to this area.

Additional donations to the Honorable Young Men Club Fund can be made online at cfozarks.org/capearea. Click Donate to the Cape Area Community Foundation and select Honorable Young Men Club Fund from the drop-down menu.

The Cape Area Community Foundation holds nearly $600,000 in assets as of March 31, 2018. It is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which has total assets of $285 million. The CACF has distributed more than $61,000 back into the area since its inception in 2015.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks

425 E. Trafficway

Springfield, MO, 65806

(417) 864-6199

Fax (417) 864-8344

www.cfozarks.org

www.facebook.com/cfozarks

www.twitter.com/cfozarks

www.instagram/cfozarks

www.causemomentum.org