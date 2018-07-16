WIOA Youth Program

The WIOA Youth Services, including those in Cape Girardeau and Perry Counties, are now being provided by the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri. As of June 15th 2018, these services are no longer being provided by MERS/Goodwill. However, the office is in the same location at the Cape Job Center located at 1737 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. During the transition, services have continued uninterrupted. If you have any questions or concerns, call Rebecca Jeffries, Cape Girardeau & Perry County WIOA Youth Case Manager at 573-979-8920, or contact her by email at rebecca@job4you.org.