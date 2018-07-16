*Menu
Burrito-Ville donates $1,500 to the Cape Girardeau Police Department

Monday, July 16, 2018
User-submitted story by Burrito-Ville
Kaylin Kellin (Burrito-Ville, Marketing Associate), Officer Richard Couch (Cape PD)

Cape Girardeau--Burrito-Ville #GiveBacktoCape program donated $1,500 to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The donated funds will be used by the Cape PD to outfit their training room to improve officers physical fitness and improve their de-escalation techniques, a non-lethal force technique.

The event included a K9 pup, Cape Girardeau police officers, Safe Community Program members and friends from the community who came out to support. Members of the Safe Communities Program were present and for free checked car seats to make sure they were installed properly, while officers showed off their K9 and answered questions.

Burrito-Ville holds their #GiveBacktoCape events in support of local organizations. You must be a local charity to be considered. Contact burritoville913@gmail.com if youd like to be considered for one of Burrito-Villes #GiveBacktoCape events. You must be local and keep money local to be considered.

