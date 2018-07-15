- Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse + Cape (7/9/18)4
Mrs.
Sometimes... we just need to stop and listen and breathe... and then....
Yesterday, I want to share what I saw.. because I have time to watch and listen...I got up in the morning, early, and made coffee and when I poured my first cup.. I spilled some on the counter in the shape of a "smile face!".. then Mike and I watched, for the first time, a squirrel make a nest in the tree next door for 1 1/2 hours...got to talk to both of our girls yesterday and they are doing fine..got to talk to two sisters and texted one. Watered my flowers, one of which I have babied back to produce blooms, took a nap, watched the cardinal game while being cool inside...watched Mike work in his garage (believe me that is a great thing to see! because he is happy doing that a little at a time on a hot day). He talked to two good friends yesterday.. I talked to one...watched the sun setting ever so gently... heard the cicadas and tree frogs and then said "Goodnight Moon" (don't think I actually saw one, but pretended I did). "Who could ask for more I ask... Who could ask for more???"
If you wish upon a star... you might just get what you ask for!!!